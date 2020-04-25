Kehlani Announces New Album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t For May 2020 Release

Home News Kelly Tucker April 25th, 2020 - 10:21 PM

Kehlani has announced her next album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, set to come out May 8 via Atlantic. Kehlani shared in a press release, “The album cover is a depiction of the never-ending duality of ‘good’ and ‘bad.’ It’s a tale of perspective. The sun is shining, the sky is blue, but clearly something has gotten my attention. Paired with the back cover, we come into the question of is the grass really greener on the other side? Good things are good… until they aren’t. Then, were they ever really good?”

In 2017, Kehlani released her debut studio album SweetSexySavage and the While We Wait mixtape in 2019. The Oakland native has been treating fans to quarantine-inspired DIY content like her self-shot music videos for “Everybody Business,” and “Toxic.” It Was Good Until It Wasn’t marks the second full-length studio album for Kehlani since her 2017 debut, SweetSexySavage.

The artwork for It Was Good Until It Wasn’t is a photo of Kehlani with her back to us, standing on a short, wicker stool. She is peering over the wall to get a good glimpse of someone else’s life, although we cannot see the other side, the water is coming from the hose on her end. On the other side of the wall, there is blue skies with fluffy white clouds, and palm trees. It is thematic that we spend time looking at other people’s lives or worrying what other people are doing, versus not focusing on oneself. According to Kehlani, the album cover is a depiction of “the never-ending duality of ‘good’ and ‘bad.’” Kehlani’s attire is made of short jean shorts and a small white tank top and she is barefoot while standing on her tippy toes.

Last month, Kehlani announced that she was delaying her new album due to the coronavirus crisis, saying: “I’m not thinking about music at the moment, focused on how to just be a good citizen to society at this time.” Now, it appears she’s made a U-turn, with the album arriving in just two weeks. Kehlani made her long-awaited return last December, when she shared new track “All Me”, which features guest vocals from Keyshia Cole. It’s not clear yet whether the track will appear on It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.