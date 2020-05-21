Disclosure Announces New Album Energy For August 2020 Release

Home News Roy Lott May 21st, 2020 - 10:14 PM

The U.K. duo’s much anticipated new album Energy is set for an August 28th release date via Capitol Records. The LP will include 11 tracks and will feature collaborations with Kelis, Chanel Tres, Amine, slowthai, Kehlani, Syd of the Internet and the legendary Common. See the full tracklist below. Energy is the group’s first full LP in five years, with their last being 2015’s Caracal, featuring collaborations with The Weeknd, Lorde, Miguel and LionBabe. Fans can pre-order the album via the band’s website. They have also released the album’s title track along with its video.

Much like its energetic track, “When A Fire Starts to Burn,” “Energy” samples hip hop preacher Eric Thomas, with him preaching “Look! Where your focus goes, your energy flows. Are you hearing me?” throughout. In a press release, the duo explain the reason for selecting Thomas samples in the new track. “He has an immense presence and energy about him that translates so well into music – especially house music. This time, we cut up various speeches to make something that makes sense. What he says is basically the whole concept for the record, that’s why it became the title track.”

The video was directed by Kid Studio and as described in a press release, the video “counteracts these somber times – and perhaps even serves as an illustration of uncanny foresight into the predicted post-lockdown baby boom?” Check out the visual below.

While touring has been put on hold for now, Disclosure has been doing a regular run of their popular Kitchen Mix parties via live stream as well as a set for Boiler Room.

Energy Tracklist

1. Watch Your Step (Kelis)

2. Lavender (Channel Tres)

3. My High (Aminé, slowthai)

4. Who Knew? (Mick Jenkins)

5. Douha (Mali Mali) (Fatoumata Diawara)

6. Fractal (Interlude)

7. Ce N’est Pas (Blik Bassy)

8. ENERGY

9. Thinking ‘Bout You (Interlude)

10.Birthday (Kehlani, Syd)

11. Reverie (Common)