Sharon Van Etten Releases New Ballad “Staring At A Mountain” from the Film Never Rarely Sometimes Always

New Jersey based singer/songwriter Sharon Van Etten has released a new ballad titled “Staring At A Mountain,” taken from the film Never Rarely Sometimes Always, according to Pitchfork. The somber harmonies laid down by the piano are only matched by Van Etten’s angelic vocals, which set the dark tone of the movie’s credit scene: “I am so tired I fell right through / I looked into a darkness no one knew.”

Never Rarely Sometimes Always, which was directed and written by Eliza Hittman and scored by Julia Holter, premiered at Sundance in January of this year. The film stars Sidney Flanigan as a young woman named Autumn who decides to take her chances living in New York City after an unplanned pregnancy. Sharon Van Etten plays Autumn’s mother in the film. The movie will be released this Friday, March 13.

Van Etten has already positioned herself to have a big 2020, following the release of her fifth and most recent studio album, Remind Me Tomorrow, of last year. The singer is set to take the stage at the Fortress Festival in Fort Worth, Texas, and the Winnipeg Folk Festival at Birds Hill Provincial Park in Winnipeg, Canada. Van Etten is also set to tour with The National this spring.

Listen to Sharon Van Etten’s “Staring At A Mountain” below:

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer