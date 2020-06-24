Outside Lands Will Skip 2020, Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Lizzo, The 1975 and The Strokes

Home News Aaron Grech June 24th, 2020 - 12:21 PM

Outside Lands will not be hosting a 2020 event this year, however it has launched its plans to take place in 2021, revealing the upcoming lineup in the process. Alternative R&B artist Lizzo alongside indie rock bands The Strokes and The 1975, will be taking over Golden Gate Park next year from August 6 to 8.

We are looking to the future & filled with excitement to announce NEXT year’s festival, returning August 6-8, 2021. Tickets on sale TOMORROW. We believe it is in the best interest of everyone’s health & safety that we not return in 2020. Read more: https://t.co/vWi9B2Rtsi pic.twitter.com/iRac9IoXfX — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) June 24, 2020

Other notable performers who will be attending the fest include Vampire Weekend, Khruangbin, Beach House, Angel Olsen, Sofi Tukker, Brittany Howard and Sharon Van Etten. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow June 25 at 10 a.m. PST.

The festival had already sold out pre-sale tickets for the planned event this year, without unveiling its official lineup and the festival announced that it would be providing refunds if the event was rescheduled or cancelled back in March.

ranger dave sold out all eager beaver tickets! thank you to all our fans for their continued loyalty. we look forward to bringing together the bay area community in golden gate park this august. stay tuned for the lineup announcement & ticket information in the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/7l7ogdqwXL — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) March 12, 2020

Lizzo began 2020 with a smattering of Grammy Awards, picking up wins for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts,” Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome.”

The 1975 released Notes On A Conditional Form at the beginning of the month, which was supported by the single “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know).” The Strokes also released a new album this year titled The New Abnormal, their first LP in seven years.

Vampire Weekend released three bonus tracks from their 2019 studio album Father of The Bride this year, “Lord Ullin’s Daughter” with Jude Law, “I Don’t Think Much About Her No More” and “Houston Dubai.”

Khruangbin will be releasing Mordechai this Friday, while Olsen covered Bruce Springsteen and Roxy Music back in April. Sofi Tukker teamed up with Gorgon City on “House Arrest,” while Howard dropped Jaime last fall. Van Etten teamed up with Queens of The Stone Age mastermind Josh Holme for a cover of “(What’s So Funny) Bout Peace Love and Understanding,” earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister