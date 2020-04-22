Major Lazer and Marcus Mumford Collaborate with Over 200 Artists for Quarantine-Inspired Video for New Song “Lay Your Head On Me”

Home News Aaron Grech April 22nd, 2020 - 3:59 PM

The EDM trio Major Lazer have teamed up with Marcus Mumford the frontman of Mumford and Sons for a new song titled “Lay Your Head On Me.” A music video for the track, directed by Filip Nilsson, has pushed their collaboration even further, by bringing in clips from over 200 artists from across the world into this quarantine-inspired visual.

The video is comprised of 177 clips from 28 countries, showing the various artists either lip syncing, playing instruments, or dancing along to the song. The track is a blend of dancehall inspired beats on top of Latin influenced acoustic guitar, mixed in with Mumford’s brand of indie pop.

“When we started working with this simple idea over a month ago COVID-19 had just started to get a grip of the world,” Nilsson says. “During these weeks we have seen tapes from people all over the world. The response was way more than could have been expected and it was amazing to see the different interpretations of what we requested from people. It’s so touching that all these people took the time to learn the dance routine or to play the music in such a short amount of time. The positivity and honest love they shared is something I really wanted to come through in this video.”

Mumford and Sons launched their inaugural music festival called Agora Del Mar last year, which featured performances from Jenny Lewis, Phoebe Bridgers and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. They released the alternative folk single “Blind Leading the Blind” last year.

Major Lazer released a single alongside Latin artists El Alfa and J Balvin last year titled “Que Calor.” The group’s figurehead Diplo will be releasing a country album titled Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil next month.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer