Two Minutes to Late Night covers Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ in the Years” with Marissa Nadler, Stephen Brodsky, Members of Spirit Adrift, Witch Taint and High on Fire

Drew Feinerman April 9th, 2020 - 11:53 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night, a metal parody talk show created featuring a slew of metal musicians, just released their second cover, featuring a rendition of Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ in the Years.” This rendition features indie folk singer and musician Marissa Nadler, Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man and Cave In, Nate Garrett and members of Spirit Adrift, Dave Hill of Witch Taint and High on Fire, Nick Cageao of Mutiod Man and That Twig, and Chris Maggio of High On Fire and Wear Your Wounds

The cover is a perfect example of a rendition of a song that can stay true to the original sound of the song, while displaying the change of genre or style that the cover presents. This is exactly what happens in this cover, as the metal riffs played on guitar, the heavy percussive drumming, and the deep metal vocals still don’t take away from the instantly recognizable melody of “Reelin’ in the Years.” The solos also stay true to the improvisation of the original recording, while allowing the distorted metal bends and hammer ons to shine through.

Marissa Nadler and Stephen Brodsky have collaborated a bunch in the past, including a collaborative LP called Droneflower, that was released in May of last year. In addition, the duo has collaborated on a cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Estranged,” released “For The Sun” along with a music video, and played live performances together in New York and Boston. You can read more about the duo’s collaboration in an exclusive interview with MXDWN here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat