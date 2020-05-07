Puscifer Return with Bizarre-Yet-Aprapos Video for First New Song in Five Years “Apocalyptical”

Home News Ashwin Chary May 7th, 2020 - 10:33 PM

American rock supergroup, Puscifer, have returned with their new song, “Apocalyptical,” after five years. The song was first teased on Apr. 22 through an Instagram post shared by the band.

The song starts off with a lonely drumbeat, as a person is shown skateboarding through the focus of a fisheye camera lens. A repeating synth makes its way into the song, as the vocals slowly follow after.

A red background is shown as the camera is zoomed in on the lips of the singer, Carina Round. Fellow band mate, Mat Mitchell is shown wearing a suit and standing with a red background, adding an intensifying effect to the beat and the video.

As the song progresses the fisheye lens intensifies circling around a city, as the skater is focused in the center. Round and Mitchell sing of tripping over armageddon, as they are standing still in front of the moving camera.

As the song nears the end, Mitchell starts dancing as blue and lime green cells fill the background of the screen. As a conclusion to the song, the skater is shown, once again, riding in a spherical motion created by the camera, while the song slowly fades away.

“Apocalyptical” has gained over 6,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours, as fans are hyped for the comeback of the supergroup. To their pleasant surprise, the band has also mention in the description of their video of a new album set to release later this fall.

