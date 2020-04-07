Angel Olsen Shares Cover of Tori Amos’ “Winter” and Announces Live Stream Charity Concert for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort and Her Touring Crew

Home News Aaron Grech April 7th, 2020 - 11:05 AM

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has shared a cover of Tori Amos’ “Winter,” which was originally featured on Amos’ 1992 Atlantic Records studio album release Little Earthquakes. The performer has also announced that she will be hosting a live stream in support of her touring crew and artists who are in need of financial help during the coronavirus quarantine.

This upcoming livestream concert is called “Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar,” and will take place on Saturday April 11th at 6 PM ET. Proceeds donated to the stream will be given to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort, along with her own touring crew.

Olsen performed “Winter” with her piano, keeping true to the 1990s pop classic’s instrumental, albeit in a stripped down manner. Olsen’s vocals powered through the song, giving it her unique touch to the track, channeling the original’s emotion.

“Took several tries to get this one down, who knew ? I’m 15 again,” Olsen wrote on Instagram. “I’m gonna continue to post these covers and short videos, mainly to stay limber and experiment-but I’ve decided to do a legit livestream for the band and crew and other musicians in need. I hope you’ll join me, it’ll be a mix of old and new and a few never played before..I’ll probably play about an hour or more.”

Olsen had covered Roxy Music’s “More Than This” earlier this year, during a similar quarantine home recording session. Her most recent studio album release All Mirrors came out last year to critical acclaim.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela