Watch Angel Olsen Cover Bruce Springsteen and Roxy Music, Give “White Water” a “Live” Debut on At-Home Concert

Aaron Grech April 13th, 2020 - 10:45 AM

Indie singer-songwriter Angel Olsen just held her “Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar” livestream concert on Saturday, April 11th. During this stay at home concert Olsen covered songs such as Roxy Music’s “More Than This,” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Tougher Than the Rest;” alongside her own material.

Olsen played material from her entire discography, ranging from her 2010 debut EP Strange Cacti to her 2019 studio album All Mirrors, in addition to some new material. Olsen has covered “More Than This” during live performances, and released an at home cover of this song a couple of weeks ago, although this latest version sees her performing the track on both piano and guitar. The new tracks do not have an official title as of yet.

Proceeds from this livestream were donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort, and her own touring crew, who have been out of work due to the widespread cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Olsen announced this livestream alongside her cover of the Tori Amos classic “Winter.”

“I’m gonna continue to post these covers and short videos, mainly to stay limber and experiment-but I’ve decided to do a legit livestream for the band and crew and other musicians in need,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hope you’ll join me, it’ll be a mix of old and new and a few never played before..I’ll probably play about an hour or more.”

Setlist:

Intern

Endgame

Iota

Some Things Cosmic

Unfucktheworld

Stars

More Than This (Roxy Music cover)

(Unknown New Song)

White Water

Lonely Universe

Tougher Than the Rest (Bruce Springsteen cover)

Windows

Creator, Destroyer

Safe in the Womb

Sans

Pops

(Unknown New Song)

Photo Credit: Owen Ela