New Deftones Album Maybe on the Horizon And Potential EP Eros Will Feature Late Bassist Chi Cheng’s Contributions

Home News Paige Willis June 13th, 2020 - 12:53 PM

Photo: Marv Watson

Yesterday Abe Cunningham, the drummer of Deftones, was interviewed for the upcoming Download Festival showing on YouTube. The drummer was asked what should be expected of their new album, to which he replies, “We can’t help but sound like ourselves, but just being back with Terry, there’s certain sounds that we developed with Terry that kind of became sort of our core sounds, and those are back again.” During the interview Cunningham was asked about Deftones never-completed album Eros. The album was never completed because of the tragic car accident that ended up killing their bassist Chi Cheng.

Cunningham explains, “Quite frankly it’s not that good. There’s some songs that are really good.” He understands that fans want to hear the last contributions of Chi Cheng’s work with their band however they don’t want to release anything that they aren’t proud of. There might be enough songs to eventually release an EP. However, the EP is not guaranteed, fans still have the chance to hear their new album which tentatively will be released this fall. Deftones tour scheduled for 2021 has been postponed until further notice due to the global pandemic. However, the band has announced a Twitch Livestream Series that fans can look forward to discuss their new album coming this fall.

The Download Festival has a highly anticipated line up including Korn, KISS and Iron Maiden. In the midst of COVID-19, many artists, bands, and music festivals have had to either reschedule their concerts or cancel them completely. Many are taking to the advantage of streaming services to be able to produce shows for their fans during this time of uncertainty. Each night of the Virtual Download Music Festival there will be a headliner, however during the day the festival will be putting in shows that go along more with the spirit of the show. Until fans can see the band in person again they can enjoy new songs being released in their album as aforementioned tentatively being released this fall.



Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat