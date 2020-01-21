Pixies Debut Three Unreleased Demos from Beneath the Eyrie

Home News Luke Hanson January 21st, 2020 - 2:03 AM

The Pixies have released three singles from their upcoming album Beneath the Eyrie LP 2: “The Good Works of Cyrus,” “Please Don’t Go,” and “Chapel Hill.” These tracks did not make the Beneath the Eyrie album, but will be featured along with six other tracks on the upcoming LP. The LP will only be available as part of a deluxe box set for Beneath the Eyrie.

Each demo offers a unique listen to the band’s growth and evolution. “The Good Works of Cyrus” has an upbeat, driving melody and killer guitar solo carrying the middle of the song.

“Please Don’t Go” opens with a slow, trance-like singing of the title, and carries a lovely, lethargic, pleading tone throughout.

“Chapel Hill” leans more into a heavier prog rock vibe.

Formed in 1986, the Boston-based Pixies have been a staple of the American alternative rock scene for three and a half decades. Despite taking a hiatus from 1993 to 2004, their music has remained pervasive throughout the alternative rock scene, and the band shows no signs of slowing down. Their most recent release, Beneath the Eyrie, dropped in September and was their seventh studio album. It featured the single “On Graveyard Hill.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat