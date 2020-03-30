Angel Olsen Shares Acoustic Cover of Roxy Music’s “More Than This”

Home News Aaron Grech March 30th, 2020 - 7:00 PM

Indie singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has released an acoustic cover of “More Than This” which was originally performed by Roxy Music and featured on their 1982 studio album Avalon. This cover was recorded at the performer’s home uploaded to her Instagram account, which encouraged listeners to stay at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“More than this Ever change your mind so bad ? Happy birthday to all you stay at homes,” the caption accompanying her video cover reads. The recording had a grainy lo-fi filter added to it, which gave the video a more vintage aesthetic, as opposed to a simple at home webcam recording.

Olsen’s signature vocals breeze through the track, as she passionately delivers each verse and chorus with visible energy, as she effortlessly strums her guitar alongside her stellar vocals. The track adds a new dimension to the Roxy Music classic, giving insights into Olsen’s personal connection to the track.

Olsen was originally set to tour this April, however the coronavirus has caused the performer and many other to suspend their current tour plans for the year. The performer’s latest studio album release All Mirrors came out last year.

“All Mirrors covers a lot of ground, much of it new to Olsen and all of it excellent. There are no weak songs,” mxdwn reviewer Willie Witten explained. “Retracing the steps and sounds of My Woman, Burn Your Fire For No Witness, or an amalgamation of the two would have been a far safer path to a great album. Fortunately, Olsen has the chops and the chutzpah to aim a little higher and deliver an even better result.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela