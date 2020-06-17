Deftones Say They Plan to Release White Pony Remix Album Black Stallion This Year

Home News Paige Willis June 17th, 2020 - 3:06 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Just off the tails of announcing a new album coming from the Deftones, tentatively in September, there is news of a remix album that the band is currently working on. The new remix album will be based off of their 2000 White Pony and will be named Black Stallion.

The idea to have an album that is dedicated to remixes is not a new idea. Band member Frank Delgado said, “We would talk about our new record, how good it was going to be and we’d immediately jump to, ‘It’s going to be so good, we’re going to have DJ Shadow remix it and we’ll call it Black Stallion.”

With the 20th anniversary of the album coming up this Saturday, June 20th and a tentative album release, even though COVID-19 has put a damper on many artists plans, the Deftones are still chugging along the music train.

Some of the plans that the Deftones had was an upcoming tour in 2021 that has been postponed until further notice. The drummer Abe Cunningham was just interviewed about a potential EP being released including their original late bassist Chi Cheng. You also will be able to see Deftones on YouTubes Download Festival. There is still much to come from Deftones.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat