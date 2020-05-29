Korn And Faith No More Announce Cancellation of Their 2020 Co-Headlining Tour Due to Coronavirus

Home News Jesse Raymer May 29th, 2020 - 6:56 PM

Back in February, metal superpowers Korn and Faith No More announced a co-headlining tour for 2020. However, the last three months have been a whirlwind around the world with the rise of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to their tour, Korn and Faith No More also had a special Los Angeles leg with System of a Down. Originally, the groups postponed these shows as the pandemic worsened, but they have now been moved to May 2021.

However, today Faith No More announced that they would be canceling their summer tour with Korn due to the coronavirus. In a Facebook post made by Faith No More, the group stated that “… It is with heavy hearts that we came to this decision out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our fans, crew, and fellow artists.”

According to the post, ticket holders will be emailed directly regarding their refund options. If fans do not want a refund, they can also opt-in for a 150% credit at Live Nation venues, and they will donate the numbers of tickets purchased to healthcare workers that are on the frontline of the pandemic.



This announcement comes after Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum announced his new music project, Man On Man, with partner Joey Holman and released their first video for their debut track “Daddy” last week. Since then, the video has been taken down from YouTube for “sexual violations.”

Back in March, Korn dropped a music video for their eerie track “Can You Hear Me?” This announcement of their tour cancellation comes after many other artists such as Bjork, Slipknot and The Black Keys. With the live music industry taking a massive hit during this time, there is hope that 2021 may be a better year for live music.

Korn and Faith No More Co-Headlining 2020 Tour

22/05/2020 – Los Angeles, CA Banc Of California Stadium

23/05/2020 – Los Angeles, CA Banc Of California Stadium

07/08/2020 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center *

09/08/2020 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre*

11/08/2020 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre*

13/08/2020 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre*

14/08/2020 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre*

16/08/2020 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre*

17/08/2020– Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion*

19/08/2020 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater*

21/08/2020 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*

22/08/2020 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

23/08/2020 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

25/08/2020 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

27/08/2020 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

29/08/2020 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion^

30/08/2020 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live^

01/09/2020 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center^

02/09/2020 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center^

03/09/2020 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center^

05/09/2020 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park^

06/09/2020 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater^

09/09/2020 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage^

10/09/2020 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre^

12/09/2020 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center^

13/09/2020 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

15/09/2020 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

17/09/2020 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

*with Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway & Spotlights

^with Helmet & ‘68

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat