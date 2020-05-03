Gorillaz Release New Song “How Far?” Featuring Tony Allen and Skepta

Home News Peter Mann May 3rd, 2020 - 2:45 PM

What better way to pay tribute to the late Afrobeat trailblazing drummer, Tony Allen, then feature him on the newly released Gorillaz track “How Far?” also featuring British rapper Skepta. As previously reported on Pitchfork, “Gorillaz have shared the latest single in their ongoing Song Machine series. The new song is called ‘How Far?’ and features Skepta as well as Tony Allen, the late drummer and Afrobeat pioneer who passed away earlier this week.” The Nigerian drummer Allen was 79-years-old when he passed away this past Thursday, April 30 from an aortic aneurism.

Gorillaz have successfully released six full-length studio albums: 2001’s eponymous Gorillaz, 2005’s Demon Days, 2010’s Plastic Beach, 2011’s The Fall, 2017’s Humanz and 2018’s The Now Now. The virtual electronic hip hop infused alternative rock outfit is comprised of frontman Damon Albarn of Blur fame (vocals, instrumentation, songwriter/director), Jamie Hewlett (artwork/visual effects, character design and video direction) and Remi Kabaka, Jr. (percussion, mixing/engineering and drum programming). The Westbourne Grove, London, England-based Gorillaz animated characters depicted include members 2-D (vocals), Russel Hobbs (drums), Noodle (guitar) and Murdoc Niccals (bass).

Allen and Albarn were very close musical cohorts, being that at one time they were in a band together, The Good, the Bad and the Queen. According to the aforementioned Pitchfork article, “Allen and Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn were longtime friends and collaborators, playing together in the supergroup The Good, the Bad and the Queen. In 2017, Albarn made an appearance on Allen’s album The Source.” This is furthered by a Variety article that goes in-depth with the collaborations between Allen and Albarn, “Albarn and Allen also were both a part of the supergroup The Good, the Bad & the Queen, formed in 2006. Along with Paul Simonon from the The Clash and Simon Tong of The Verve, the group released its self-titled debut album in 2007 and a follow-up called ‘Merrie Land’ in 2018.”

The latest Gorillaz track “How Far?” comes complete with lush production as well as drums provided by the late great Allen that bounces off well with layered strings and bass that give it a dark seedy cinematic experience, reminiscent of Gorillaz earlier works such as their breakout smash hit, “Clint Eastwood.” Skepta takes the helm at the mic with vicious and raw rhymes, as well as an equally aggressive hook.

The aforementioned Variety article also included the recent Twitter post by Albarn paying tribute to his late friend Allen, “The video shows Allen drumming and is captioned with a quote from him saying ‘There is no end.'”

There is no end – Tony Allen pic.twitter.com/a5fHxFgvYm — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) May 1, 2020

To listen to Gorillaz “How Far?” featuring Tony Allen and Skepta stream below, via YouTube.