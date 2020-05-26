Gorillaz Announce New Hardback Annual Book Almanac

Home News Drew Feinerman May 26th, 2020 - 12:32 PM

English animated alt rock band Gorillaz have paired with Z2 Comics to announce a new book series called the Gorillaz Almanac. The book will be created in the British style of the hardback annual, a fully colored, graphic novel-style memento celebrating the band’s career.

The almanac will serve as an homage to twenty years worth of band memories and material that have never before been released, and will include exclusive new artwork, puzzles, games and a slew of special guest appearances from Gorillaz collaborators past and present, among other surprises.

“Every fan of comics and animation has dreamed of seeing the Gorillaz make their comic book debut, with the Z2 team chief among them,” says Z2 publisher Josh Frankel. “The artwork, the music and the mythos all add up to what is destined to be one of our most buzzed about releases in history, and when fans see just what we have planned, I know everyone will agree it was well worth the wait.”

Gorillaz have kept quite busy throughout the quarantine period, as the band has released new songs with various collaborators under the series Song Machine Season 1. The band has released “Momentary Bliss,” “Désolé,” “Aries” and “How Far?” as part of the series.

Check out the artwork from the upcoming project below: