Bauhaus Postpones Live Performances Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Roy Lott May 25th, 2020 - 8:46 PM

Yet another list of live shows are being postponed. Goth rock duo Bauhaus has announced that there live shows have been postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The band has issued a statement regarding the postponed shows, saying “Due to the pandemic, we are now entering a challenging phase when many listed shows will be labeled ‘postponed.’ We are, however, looking at alternative dates for these performances. This situation is unprecedented and incredibly dynamic with a continually moving target. We, the band, and our team are working diligently to establish new time frames for the concerts, please note — ‘where possible,’ original tickets will remain valid for the new dates.”

Original members Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J reunited last year and performed a few sold-out shows at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA. The shows marked the band’s first live performances in over a decade, receiving rave reviews from concertgoers and critics. It is unclear if the band is still slated to play the 80’s centric Cruel World Festival in Los Angeles, CA alongside Morrissey, Blondie and Devo September 12. The festival was originally set to take place May 2.

David J of the band recently released his solo single “I Only Hear Silence Now” featuring Oakland based singer Emily Jane White along with its accompanying video.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva