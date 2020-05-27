Primavera Sound’s Planned 2020 Los Angeles Festival is Postponed to 2021

Home News Drew Feinerman May 27th, 2020 - 12:45 PM

Primavera Sound has officially rescheduled its debut Los Angeles festival to September of 2021, according to an Instagram post from the festival account. The announcement comes following the initial postponement of the festival to mid August of this year, and the eventual cancellation.

Primavera sound also announced that they will continue to honor early bird ticket purchases for next year, or offer full refunds if patrons are unable to make next year’s festival. The festival also stated that those responsible will continue to work in order to guarantee a vibrant celebration of the festival next year.

View this post on Instagram See you in 2021, LA ✨ A post shared by Primavera Sound LA (@primaverasoundla) on May 25, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

In addition to the rescheduling, Primavera Sound Barcelona announced its updated lineup today for their 2021 edition of the festival. The original lineup was supposed to include Massive Attack, Lana Del Rey, The Strokes, Brockhampton, and The National, among many other acts.

While September 2021 may be a long ways away, the fact that big festivals are beginning to plan the eventual return of festivals should be welcome news to all music lovers. While the live music world continues to be put on hold because of the coronavirus, fans can remain hopeful and think about the eventual return of live music that is now on the horizon.