Charli XCX Announces New Album how i’m feeling now to be Written and Recorded in Self-Isolation for May 2020 Release

Aaron Grech April 6th, 2020 - 7:54 PM

Alternative pop artist Charli XCX has announced a new album under the working title how i’m feeling now, which is set to be released on May 15th. The performer announced this latest album during a Zoom called made to 1000 of her fans, which took place earlier today, and was also announced on her Instagram.

This upcoming project is ambitious as it will be written and recorded as she is self-isolating from the global coronavirus pandemic. During the video she explained that she will be opening the entire process for fans, so they can be able to explore their own creative outlets alongside her own musical journey.

The performer released her most recent studio album Charli during the fall of 2019, which featured the song “White Mercedes” and “Warm” which featured the indie rock trio Haim. The music video for “White Mercedes” showed the performer dismantling the titular car with a crane.

Charli served as the performer’s third studio album over all, where it became a moderate commercial success peaking at number 42 on the Billboard 200, but became a major critical success by the artist, with many regarding it as her best solo album, due to its unique and forward thinking pop sound. The project was also included in our top 50 albums of 2019.

“This album filled with infectious beats, typical tongue-in-cheek pop lyrics and musical diversity that not many can accomplish, showcases exactly how Charli XCX has managed to make waves in the industry over the past decade,” mxdwn reviewer Marianna Salcedo explained.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz