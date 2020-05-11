Primavera Sound Cancels 2020 Festival Due to Coronavirus

Home News Drew Feinerman May 11th, 2020 - 11:24 AM

Primavera Sound Barcelona has officially been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, after first being postponed to late August, according to Pitchfork. The festival was supposed to take place from June 3rd to June 7th at the at the Parc del Fòrum, and will now occur from June 2nd to 6th in 2021.

The 2021 edition of the festival is already being dubbed as the 20th anniversary of Primavera Sound, and those who purchased tickets to Primavera Sound 2020 will have their tickets honored for 2021. While the 2020 lineup included Massive Attack, Lana Del Ray, The Strokes, Pavement, Kacey Musgraves, and Mica Levi among others, the 2021 lineup will be officially announced next month on June 3rd.

Primavera Sound is the latest in a long string of festivals, concerts and tours that have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus, including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Newport Folk & Jazz, and Governor’s Ball. A full list of the events canceled because of the pandemic can be found here.

You can check out the updated festival flyer below: