Jay-Z Brings Eminem, Pharrell Williams and Slick Rick On Stage During The Blueprint 25th Anniversary Show

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 12th, 2026 - 2:27 PM

Jay-Z‘s July 11 Yankee Stadium show celebrated the 25th anniversary of his iconic 2001 album The Blueprint. At the show, Variety reports, Jay-Z surprised fans by bringing out special guests Eminem, Pharrell Williams and Slick Rick. The show began with a direct homage, with Jay bringing out Slick Rick for “The Ruler’s Back,” the first track on The Blueprint and an homage to Slick Rick’s earlier track of the same name. Next, Jay-Z performed more of The Blueprint (including songs “U Don’t Know,” and “Song Cry”) before bringing Eminem to the stage. The two performed “Renegade” together before Eminem launched into his signature hit “Lose Yourself.”

Eminem performs “Renegade” with Jay-Z at Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/wwKa1R5imd — Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2026

As Jay-Z finished “Blueprint (Momma Loves Me),” he took a moment to reflect on how the release of The Blueprint coincided with the tragic attacks on September 11, 2001. “This album dropped on a real tragic time for New York City and I was prepared to walk away from this album obviously given everything that was going,” he said. “And the way it resonated with the world, it was like part of healing for New York City and when the numbers came back for the first week, I was blown away by the support and the love and I was happy to hopefully provide some relief for such a tough time.”

Jay-Z then launched into “Empire State of Mind,” before bringing Pharrell Williams onstage to perform many collaborative hits, including “Excuse Me Miss,” “La-La-La (Excuse Me Again)” and “Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me).” The show ended with “N—s in Paris,” “Public Service Announcement” and “Encore.”

Jay-Z brings out Pharrell for a medley of their collaborations including “Frontin’” pic.twitter.com/TmPAZGc2Rs — Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2026

Setlist:

The Ruler’s Back with Slick Rick

Takeover

Izzo (H.O.V.A.)

Girls, Girls, Girls b/w ‘03 Bonnie and Clyde

Jigga That N——

U Don’t Know

Hola’ Hovito

Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)

Never Change

Song Cry

All I Need

Renegade with Eminem

Lose Yourself with Eminem

Blueprint (Momma Loves Me)

Empire State of Mind

Excuse Me Miss with Pharrell Williams

La-La-La (Excuse Me Again) with Pharrell Williams

I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) with Pharrell Williams

Frontin’ with Pharrell Williams

Allure with Pharrell Williams

N— in Paris b/w Big Pimpin’

Public Service Announcement

Encore