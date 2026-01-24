Pharrell Williams Sued by Neptunes’ Partner Chad Hugo For Alleged Unpaid Royalties

Home News Khalliah Gardner January 24th, 2026 - 2:30 PM

Chad Hugo, part of the famous music production team The Neptunes, has allegedly taken legal action against his longtime friend and collaborator Pharrell Williams. Over the years, The Neptunes have made a big mark in the music world by creating many hit songs for famous artists across different styles. Their unique production techniques have strongly influenced today’s music, making them well-known figures in the industry.

According to Pitchfork, on Friday January 23, Hugo allegedly filed a lawsuit against Williams. He says that allegedly Williams won’t give him important financial documents and owes him up to $1 million for work he did on the 2017 N.E.R.D. album titled No One Ever Really Dies Alone. The issue makes one wonder about its potential effects on their upcoming projects and shared reputation since they were previously known for working well together with mutual respect in the studio. The lawsuit could cost them money and might also change how they work together, possibly affecting their future creative projects.

Fans of The Neptunes might be surprised by recent news. Hugo and Williams have shaped modern music with their hits, creating a strong legacy in the industry. Their unique mix of creative sounds that still appeal to many has earned them loyal fans and respect from other musicians. Any changes in their partnership will likely catch the attention of both fans and people in the music world who want to know what it means for their future work and style evolution. Since they have significantly impacted music with their ideas, any updates about them are sure to spark interest and guesses about what’s next.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna