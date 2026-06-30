Jay-Z Adds 4:44 Bonus Tracks to Streaming Services For Its Ninth Anniversary

Home News Aryn Honaker June 30th, 2026 - 2:14 PM

The legendary rapper Jay-Z came with a surprise ninth anniversary of his critically acclaimed thirteenth studio album, 4:44. Released in 2017, it remains the icon’s most recent solo project. There were three bonus tracks featured on its physical edition: “Adnis,” “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” featuring his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter and “MaNyfaCedGod” featuring James Blake. Outside of the physical copies, these songs were only available on Tidal until today.

In celebration of the album’s ninth anniversary, the bonus songs are now available to stream on major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify, as reported by Complex.

Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, directors of the music video for “Kill Jay Z,” reflected on how they viewed the album during its making, calling it a “transformative and transportive body of work.” Bush and Renz also shared how secretive the rollout process was and how they made people who worked closely on the project sign NDAs.

​There’s much more to come for the iconic rapper this year. An eight-part docuseries is slated to debut this fall on HBO. It’s directed by Rick Rubin and will cover Jay-Z’s creative process and life experiences that have shaped the artist. The documentary is titled Jay-Z in 8.