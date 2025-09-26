Slick Rick & Idris Elba Share Collaborative New Single & Video For “Badman Generation”

Home News Juliet Paiz September 26th, 2025 - 8:42 PM

Slick Rick and Idris Elba have joined forces on a new single and video called “Badman Generation,” a release that feels personal and powerful. The track appears as a bonus addition to Slick Rick’s visual album Victory, which made its debut earlier this year as his first full length project in more than two decades.

The song was recorded at Elba’s 7Wallace Studios in London and captures the spirit of their shared roots. The video, directed by Grammy winner Meji Alabi, was filmed on Electric Avenue in South London where Slick Rick grew up. With striking visuals and a strong sense of place, it serves as both a tribute to heritage and a statement about creativity without borders.

Slick Rick described the track as a blend of style, strength and storytelling. He explained that it reflects the brotherhood between him and Idris while channeling the grit and energy of South London. Elba added that the project speaks to originality, saying that their influences came directly from lived experience rather than imitation. Running four and a half minutes, the song highlights the natural chemistry between the two artists while hinting at future collaborations. A limited edition 45 RPM vinyl will also be available for collectors.

Victory itself was executive produced by Slick Rick and Idris Elba and released through 7Wallace and Mass Appeal Records. It includes features from Nas, Giggs, and Estelle along with global visuals shot across the United States, the United Kingdom and Africa.

Photo credit: Shareef Ellis