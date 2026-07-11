Jay-Z Brings Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Nas and More On Stage for Reasonable Doubt 30th Anniversary Show

Home News Aryn Honaker July 11th, 2026 - 3:15 PM

The iconic rapper Jay-Z started off his first of three shows last night at Yankee Stadium in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his 1996 debut album Reasonable Doubt. He played every song from the record and brought on a number of special guests, including his family, Beyonce and Blue Ivy, and other iconic artists like Nas and Alicia Keys, as reported by Variety.

Jay-Z opened his performance with the opener from Reasonable Doubt, “Can’t Knock the Hustle” featuring Mary J Blige. Beyonce joins him on stage in a black and white pinstripe suit to cover Blige’s verses in the song. As a live band played the instrumental of the track, the audience could be heard applauding and singing along as the two performers took the stage. A little later in the show, the rapper brought out Nas for “The World Is Yours” and a remixed blend of “NY State of Mind” and “Where I’m From.” Directly after, Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, came out to play the piano as he rapped through “Feelin’ It.” Near the show’s conclusion, Alicia Keys made an appearance, and the pair performed “Empire State of Mind” together to a lively crowd.

Outside of finishing his last two nights at Yankee Stadium, the icon has an eight-part docuseries, Jay-Z in 8, coming to HBO Max this fall, set to detail how he became the artist he is today.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna