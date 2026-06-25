New HBO Documentary Jay-Z In 8 Announced For Fall 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2026 - 4:03 PM

It has been announced that HBO has released the official teaser for the original eight-part documentary series JAŸ-Z IN 8, which is directed by Rick Rubin. The series debuts this fall on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S. Rubin is directing the series and will interview the rapper about his music, lyrics, life experiences and creative process. The two have a long history, as Rubin produced Jay-Z’s “99 Problems” for The Black Album in 2003.

Jay-Z in 8 is a Tetragrammaton production, will be executive produced by Shawn Carter, Daniel Kaluuya and Rubin. Producers include Leila Mattimore and David Rohde, According to Variety, The series announcement comes on the back of a notable year for Jay-Z. He’s been plotting celebrations in honor of the 30th and 25th anniversaries of two of his most revered albums, Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, with a series of shows and activations across the globe.

The artist made his grand return to the stage in May as a headliner at the Roots Picnic, where he revisited hits and deep cuts from his discography. The show was a celebration of both his career and the city of Philadelphia, with a parade of guests that included Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Memphis Bleek, Jazmine Sullivan, Bilal and Young Gunz.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna