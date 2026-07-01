Quavo Shares New Pharrell Williams-Produced Single “HAAVIN”

Home News Guillaume Oded July 1st, 2026 - 9:15 PM

Quavo has returned with his new single, “HAAVIN,” produced by Pharrell Williams, marking the first chapter of a new era for the Grammy-nominated rapper.

The track is the first single from Quavo’s forthcoming album, which will be executive produced by Williams. “HAAVIN” also arrived with a major fashion connection, as the song first debuted as the opening track for Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show at Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris. The record was also made at Louis Vuitton Studio while the collection was being created, giving the song a close relationship to Pharrell’s world of music, fashion and luxury.

“HAAVIN” sounds like a polished version of Quavo’s usual flex-heavy style. The song keeps his signature ad-libs and melodic flow, but Pharrell’s production gives it a more futuristic and cinematic feeling. The beat moves with trunk-rattling percussion and sleek synths, making it sound like something built for both a car ride and a runway. Instead of sounding messy or overly aggressive, the track feels clean, expensive and intentional, which fits the way it was introduced through Louis Vuitton.

Lyrically, “HAAVIN” is about abundance, status and Quavo proving that he still has everything people thought he might have lost. The repeated phrase “I’m havin’ what I’m havin’” works like a statement of confidence, as if Quavo does not need to explain his success because the money, cars, jewelry and lifestyle already speak for themselves. He raps about pulling money out of the safe, riding in a Wraith, wearing expensive jewelry and moving through traffic with luxury around him.

The song is also filled with images of motion and high status. Quavo compares customized cars like Mansory and Brabus to a Decepticon in traffic, making the vehicles sound futuristic and almost unreal. He also says he is global now, showing that the song is not only about local success, but about reaching a larger world where rap, fashion and international culture all meet.

There is also a comeback feeling underneath the flexing. When Quavo mentions people leaving when they thought he had nothing left, the song becomes more than just a rich lifestyle anthem. It becomes a reminder that he is still here, still visible and still able to move into a new creative space.

With “HAAVIN,” Quavo and Pharrell build a track that feels made for expensive lights, fast cars and runway energy while still keeping Quavo’s Atlanta confidence at the center. The single works as both a flex and a rollout statement, showing that this next chapter is about scale, taste and forward movement.

According to mxdwn, Pharrell Williams is one of the most influential producers in modern music because of his work with Chad Hugo as The Neptunes, his long creative partnership with Hugo may be facing serious tension because Hugo allegedly sued him over unpaid royalties and missing financial documents connected to the 2017 N.E.R.D. album No One Ever Really Dies Alone.