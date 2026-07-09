Twin Temple Claims They Were Dropped From Charley Crockett Shows Over Using Satanic Imagery

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 9th, 2026 - 2:37 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Twin Temple, a ’60s-esque musical duo from LA, have claimed that they were dropped from Charley Crockett shows due to the group’s use of Satanic imagery, Stereogum reports. Twin Temple consists of Alexandra and Zachary James, who are married. Together, the two have created a niche for themselves. Sonically, their music follows—as Stereogum describes it—an “old–timey doo-wop and early-’60s pop pastiche.” The twist is that their music is chock-full of campy Satanic imagery. The duo’s hits include “Lucifer, My Love,” “Sex Magick” and “Let’s Have A Satanic Orgy.”

Twin Temple were set to open at two upcoming Charley Crockett shows—a July 14 gig in Troutdale, Oregon, and a July 18 show in Paso Robles, California. In a social media statement, however, the duo said that they’ve been removed from those Crockett bills: “Today we were informed that Charley Crockett has decided to remove Twin Temple from his upcoming shows next week due to our Satanic imagery. Unfortunately, that means we will not be able to perform for you next week as planned. We are really disappointed as we were looking forward to getting back out and seeing you, and also what it meant as far as bringing different types of people and music lovers together. We are sorry to everyone who was planning to see us. We’re grateful for your support, not only of Twin Temple, but more importantly of artistic freedom. HAIL SATAN! 93/93”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twin Temple (@twintemple)

Many fans point out the irony that the duo were removed due to their use of Satanic imagery when it’s always been what the group was known for. One commenter called this out directly, saying “removed because of ‘satanic imagery’ 🤣 your whole brand is satanic imagery 🤣🤣🤣 wtf.”