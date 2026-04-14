Jack White Calls Trump the “Worst American of All Time” and Comments on AI Jesus Photo “How Can Any So-Called Christian Support Him After This Blasphemy?”

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 14th, 2026 - 4:10 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Jack White has issued a response to Donald Trump following a controversial AI-generated image that depicted Trump as Jesus Christ. The musician took to social media to criticize both the image and those who continue to support the former president. His remarks have quickly sparked widespread discussion online and across media outlets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

White’s comments were prompted by a post Trump shared and later deleted, which showed him in a Christ-like role. Reacting strongly, White questioned how religious supporters could stand by Trump in light of what he described as offensive imagery. He wrote, “How can any so-called Christian support him after this blasphemy?” while also accusing supporters of ignoring behavior that contradicts their stated beliefs.

According to NME, White went even further in his criticism, labeling Trump the “worst American of all time,” escalating from his previous description of him as the worst president. The rocker framed his argument around what he framed as hypocrisy among evangelical and Catholic voters who continue to back Trump despite the controversial nature of the post.

The AI-generated image itself drew backlash from multiple corners, with critics arguing it crossed a line by invoking religious symbolism in a political context. Trump, however, reportedly defended the post by suggesting it was meant to portray him as someone helping others, likening the image to that of a doctor rather than a religious figure.