No Rest After Fest Announce 2026 Lineup Featuring Wilco, Goose, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2026 - 2:28 PM

Today, ATG Live has announced the 2026 lineup for the No Rest After Fest concert series at the historic Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, which is continuing its long-running post–Jazz Fest tradition with a strong roster of marquee talent. For tickets and more information, click here. This year’s performers include Wilco, Goose, CAKE, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Charley Crockett, Lee Fields, Trombone Shorty feat. Leon Bridges, Eric Church, Jill Scott, Joan Jett and a sold-out reunion show from The Meters.

With more world-renowned artists booked over the past few years, the Saenger Theatre has become a nationally renowned venue, appealing to all music enthusiasts from country to indie rock to jam bands to alternative rock to EDM and alt country icon Sierra Ferrell. Given the unique nature of “No Rest After Fest’s” programming and the possibility for once-in-a-generation collaborations, there’s nothing quite like it.

ATG Live is a leading independent partner in the live music industry, prioritizing the creative vision of iconic artists while delivering memorable experiences for audiences in landmark venues across the United States. The live music, comedy and events division of ATG Entertainment partners with artists, promoters and other industry leaders to host 500+ live events annually, selling over 1 million tickets across 18 venues nationwide under the leadership of Senior Vice President Erik Newson.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried