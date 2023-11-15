Twin Temple Announce Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates With VOWWS

Home News Roy Lott November 15th, 2023 - 8:35 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Satanic Doo-Wop duo Twin Temple has today announced their God Is Dead headlining North American tour with special guest VOWWS. Artist presale is on now, and promoter presale begins Thursday, November 16 at 10 a.m. local time with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can purchase tickets at the link here. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Earlier this year, they released their latest album God Is Dead, which includes the songs “Be A Slut Be A Slut (Do What You Want)” “Burn Your Bible” and “Let’s Have A Satanic Orgy”

Twin Temple consists of a real-life married couple Alexandra James and Zachary James. They released their debut album Twin Temple (Bring You Their Signature Sound…. Satanic Doo-Wop) in 2019 which they also produced. In 2021, the released their EP Twin Temple Summon the Sacred Whore… Babalon

God Is Dead North American Tour Dates:

02/13/24 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

02/14/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater

02/16/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

02/17/24 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Music Hall

02/18/24 – Houston, TX @ Rise

02/19/24 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

02/20/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

02/21/24 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

02/23/24 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

02/24/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

02/25/24- Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

02/27 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/29/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/01/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale

03/02/24 – Montreal, QC @ Tulipe

03/03/24 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

03/05/24 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic

03/06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/08/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

03/09/24 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/10/24 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

03/12/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/13/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

