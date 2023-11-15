Twin Temple Announce Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates With VOWWS

Satanic Doo-Wop duo Twin Temple has today announced their God Is Dead headlining North American tour with special guest VOWWS. Artist presale is on now, and promoter presale begins Thursday, November 16 at 10 a.m. local time with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can purchase tickets at the link here. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Earlier this year, they released their latest album God Is Dead, which includes the songs “Be A Slut Be A Slut (Do What You Want)” “Burn Your Bible” and “Let’s Have A Satanic Orgy”
Twin Temple consists of a real-life married couple Alexandra James and Zachary James. They released their debut album Twin Temple (Bring You Their Signature Sound…. Satanic Doo-Wop) in 2019 which they also produced. In 2021, the released their EP Twin Temple Summon the Sacred Whore… Babalon
God Is Dead North American Tour Dates:
02/13/24 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
02/14/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater
02/16/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
02/17/24 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Music Hall
02/18/24 – Houston, TX @ Rise
02/19/24 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
02/20/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
02/21/24 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
02/23/24 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
02/24/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
02/25/24- Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
02/27 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/29/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
03/01/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale
03/02/24 – Montreal, QC @ Tulipe
03/03/24 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
03/05/24 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic
03/06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/08/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
03/09/24 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
03/10/24 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
03/12/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
03/13/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Photo Credit Raymond Flotat