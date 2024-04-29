Knotfest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Knocked Loose, GWAR, Twin Temple & More

Home News Alexis Terrana April 29th, 2024 - 1:07 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Knotfest, the annual pilgrimage for metalheads worldwide, has once again unleashed its monstrous lineup for 2024. With headliners like Knocked Loose, GWAR, and Twin Temple leading the charge, this year’s festival promises to be a relentless onslaught of heavy riffs, visceral performances, and an unapologetic celebration of all things metal.

In a press release sent out earlier today, Knotfest revealed the electrifying roster set to shake the very foundations of the stage. Fans can expect a sonic assault from Knocked Loose, whose ferocious energy and hardcore prowess have garnered them a dedicated following in the metal scene. With their blistering live performances and raw aggression, Knocked Loose is poised to leave a lasting mark on Knotfest 2024.

GWAR, the intergalactic warriors of shock rock, will bring their otherworldly theatrics and grotesque spectacle to the stage. Known for their elaborate costumes, over-the-top stage antics, and politically charged lyrics, GWAR promises a performance that transcends mere music, immersing audiences in a realm of chaos and carnage.

Twin Temple, the high priest and priestess of satanic doo-wop, will inject a dose of occult elegance into the festival. With their unique blend of vintage aesthetics, devilish charm, and soulful melodies, Twin Temple offers a refreshing twist on traditional metal, captivating audiences with their enchanting performances.

For those seeking a sonic journey through the depths of metal’s underground, Knotfest 2024 has plenty to offer. From the bone-crushing brutality of bands like Code Orange and Power Trip to the eerie atmospheres of occult acts like Tribulation and Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, the lineup boasts a diverse array of talent sure to satisfy even the most discerning metal connoisseurs.

With anticipation reaching a fever pitch, metalheads from around the globe eagerly await the arrival of Knotfest 2024, ready to descend into the abyss and emerge baptized in the fire of heavy metal. So mark your calendars, sharpen your horns, and prepare for a weekend of unforgettable chaos at Knotfest 2024.

