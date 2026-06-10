Jack White Announces New Album Frozen Charlotte for July 2026 Release and Drops New Single “Dollar Bill”

Home News Beka Welsh June 10th, 2026 - 6:58 PM

Jack White announced his seventh studio album, Frozen Charlotte, today, amid his 2026 world tour. The album announcement came along with the release of a new single, “Dollar Bill,” a short, funky electric song about money, love, and control. The album will also include two songs the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer released earlier this year, “Derecho Demonico” and “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs.”

The upcoming album and the newly released single were covertly teased in a two-part behind-the-scenes series, “Third Man Release Lab,” which was released on YouTube by White’s record label, Third Man Records. The series was meant to explore the label’s own approach to record releases and demystify the process itself. However, it also teased some of the visuals and sounds from Frozen Charlotte to unsuspecting fans two days prior to its announcement and the release of the cover art. The series included allusions to the glitching aesthetic and the Frozen Charlatan character featured on the cover, as well as an audio clip from the new single.

The album is set to be released July 10, the same day White begins the North American leg of his tour.

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Frozen Charlotte Tracklist

G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs Derecho Demonico There’s Nobody There Raising The Grain You’ll Never Fix Me Nobody Knows Dollar Bill I Can’t Believe What I’m Hearing Thick As Thieves All Alone Again She’s In A Frenzy Making Contact Neighbors Blues