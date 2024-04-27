Till Lindemann Announces Fall 2024 North American Solo Tour Dates With Twin Temple

Home News Cristian Garcia April 27th, 2024 - 11:17 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has announced his first North American solo tour. As noted in an article from Loudwire, Lindemann had previously fronted a band under his last name, but this tour will be the first time the singer performs exclusively as a solo artist.

The tour spans 14 cities and will kickoff September 17 in San Antonio, TX and will conclude on October 14 in Los Angeles, CA. This tour will also include an appearance at the Louder Than Life festival on September 27 in Louisville, KY. During the tour, Lindemann will be joined by Twin Temple and Aesthetic Perfection as supporting acts.

In addition to his fall solo tour in the U.S., Lindemann will also dedicate a portion this year touring Rammstein for a European circuit that is scheduled to kick off next month.

Till Lindemann – North American Fall 2024 Tour

09/17 – San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

09/19 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

09/23 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

09/25 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

09/29 – Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/01 – New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/03 – Toronto, Ontario @ GCT Theatre

10/05 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Myth Live

10/07 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

10/12 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rawhide Event Center

10/14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum