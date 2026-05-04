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Iron Blossom Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Jack White, LCD Soundsystem, Angine De Poitrine & More

May 4th, 2026 - 11:55 AM

Iron Blossom Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Jack White, LCD Soundsystem, Angine De Poitrine & More

According to BrooklynVegan.com, the Iron Blossom festival has leveled up in its fourth year by announcing a lineup that would be exciting for New York City let alone and still somewhat small college city like Richmond. The festival will be happening on September 19 – 20 at Midtown Green, where LCD Soundsystem and Jack White will be the headlining acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

Also, GeeseAngine de Poitrine, Dijon, Portugal. The ManPhantogram, Kevin Morby, Die Spitz, La Luz, Victoryland, JMSN, The Stews, 54 Ultra, Edgehill, Haffway, Mckinley Dixon, Skorts, DogWood Tales, John-Robert, Night Idea and Shera Shi  will be performing at the Iron Blossom festival as well.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

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