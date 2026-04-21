Country Calling Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2026 - 6:44 PM

Today, Country Calling in Ocean City, MD, has just announced the line-up for this year’s festival. Artists Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert and Rascal Flatts are slated to headline the star-studded lineup for Country Calling Festival 2026, which is heading back to Ocean City Inlet Beach, on October 2 – 3. Showcasing more than 25 artists across three stages, which means two stages on the beach and one stage along the boardwalk. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Also performing at the event will be Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, Travis Tritt, Charley Crockett, Mitchell Tenpenny, Wyatt Flores, Kaitlin Butts, Redferrin, Noeline Hofman, Wade Foster, Elijah Scott, Bells, Jackson Dean, Rodney Atkins, Carter Faith, Tyler Nance, The Jack Wharff Band, Jimmy Charles and Sons of Habit.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz