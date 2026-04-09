Jack White Announces Summer & Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 9th, 2026 - 1:32 PM

Today, Jack White has announced plans for a wide-ranging 2026 headline tour. North American dates begin on July 10, at Washington, DC’s The Anthem and continue through a two-night stand at Atlanta, GA’s Coca-Cola Roxy on November 20-21. Highlights include two-night runs in several cities, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, Charlotte and Miami Beach. Support at Toronto, ON’s RBC Amphitheatre on July 14, comes from microtonal space-time voyagers Angine de Poitrine. Additional special guests will be announced soon.

White and his band will also cross the Atlantic for a series of shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including two-night stands at London’s Hammersmith Apollo (August 25-26) and Dublin’s 3Olympia (September 1-2). Vault presales and Artist presales for all newly announced North American, UK and Ireland dates begin Monday, April 13, at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. local time, respectively by clicking here.

Also, it was announced earlier this week that White will be performing a surprise show at this weekend’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, CA, set to open the Mojave Tent on Saturday, April 11, at 3 p.m., which is a slot that featured Ed Sheeran, Weezer and Arcade Fire in previous years. The newly announced dates further an already stacked slate of international headline dates and top-billed festival performances in both Europe and the United States.

Jack White Tour Dates