Jack White Announces Summer & Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Today, Jack White has announced plans for a wide-ranging 2026 headline tour. North American dates begin on July 10, at Washington, DC’s The Anthem and continue through a two-night stand at Atlanta, GA’s Coca-Cola Roxy on November 20-21. Highlights include two-night runs in several cities, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, Charlotte and Miami Beach. Support at Toronto, ON’s RBC Amphitheatre on July 14, comes from microtonal space-time voyagers Angine de Poitrine. Additional special guests will be announced soon.
White and his band will also cross the Atlantic for a series of shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including two-night stands at London’s Hammersmith Apollo (August 25-26) and Dublin’s 3Olympia (September 1-2). Vault presales and Artist presales for all newly announced North American, UK and Ireland dates begin Monday, April 13, at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. local time, respectively by clicking here.
Also, it was announced earlier this week that White will be performing a surprise show at this weekend’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, CA, set to open the Mojave Tent on Saturday, April 11, at 3 p.m., which is a slot that featured Ed Sheeran, Weezer and Arcade Fire in previous years. The newly announced dates further an already stacked slate of international headline dates and top-billed festival performances in both Europe and the United States.
Jack White Tour Dates
4/11 — Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival †
5/30 — Sigulda, Latvia – Sigulda Castle
6/04-06 — Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival †
6/12-14 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival †
06/18 — Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvière
6/19 — Camaiore, Italy – La Prima Estate †
6/21 — Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy – Arena Alpe Adria
6/22-24 — Zagreb, Croatia – INMusic Festival †
7/10 — Washington, DC – The Anthem
7/11 — Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
7/12 — Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
7/14 — Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre (w/ support from Angine de Poitrine)
7/15 — Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Exposition
7/17 — Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
7/21 — Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
7/23 — Chicago, IL – Radius
7/24 — Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Outdoors)
7/25 — Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/21 — Almaty, Kazakhstan – Park Live Almaty †
8/22-23 — Istanbul, Turkey – Babylon Soundgarden †
8/25 — London, United Kingdom – Eventim Apollo
8/26 — London, United Kingdom – Eventim Apollo
8/28 — Bristol, United Kingdom – The Prospect Building
8/29 — Newcastle, United Kingdom – O2 City Hall
8/31 — Belfast, United Kingdom – The Telegraph Building
9/1 — Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
9/2 — Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
9/18 — Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion
9/19 — East Aurora, NY – Borderland Festival †
9/20 — Richmond, VA – TBA †
9/24 — San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
9/25 — Pomona, CA – Fox Theater
9/28 — Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
9/29 — Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
9/30 — Del Mar, CA – The Sound
10/2 — Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
10/3 — Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
10/4 — Albuquerque, NM – Revel
10/6 — Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
10/7 — Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
10/9 — Nashville, TN – The Truth
11/8 — Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
11/9 — Madison, WI – The Sylvee
11/10 — Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live
11/12 — Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie
11/13 — Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
11/14 — Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
11/16 — Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
11/17 — Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore
11/18 — Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore
11/20 — Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
11/21 — Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat