Hayley Williams and Daniel Ek’s Power Snatch Releases Two New Songs with Tiberius b “Training” and “Great”

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 25th, 2026 - 1:36 PM

Paramore front woman Hayley Williams is taking the world by storm. First she dropped her solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party to critical acclaim in late 2025 before embarking on a North American and European tour, during which she has collaborated live with the likes of Romy, Julien Baker and Jenny Lewis, Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale, Noah Kahan and more. Williams is slated to be featured on beabadoobee’s upcoming album as well. Notably, Williams has formed a new music duo with frequent collaboratorDaniel James titled Power Snatch. The duo shared a few songs at the top of the year and covered This Is Lorelei’s “Perfect Hand.”

After teasing new music earlier this month, Power Snatch performed their new collaboration with London artist Tiberius b, “Training,” live for the first time a few days ago at Hayley Williams’ London show. The studio version of “Training,” along with Power Snatch and Tiberius b’s other collaboration, “Great” both released on June 25, Stereogum reports.

“Training” is a two-minute electro-punk song that is somewhat reminiscent of Le Tigre. Grungy guitars and soft, low vocals blend nicely as Williams asks the listener if she is “worth it.” “Great,” is a little more eclectic, with Williams experimenting more vocally across a bouncy synth.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin