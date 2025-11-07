Hayley Williams Announces Spring & Summer 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson November 7th, 2025 - 9:17 PM

Hayley Williams of Paramore has announced her first solo tour. Technically, the tour has not been officially announced, but was rather “leaked” on her website. The announcement of the upcoming tour comes shortly after the release of her latest solo project, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party’s digital release, on the same day as the physical copies dropped. Supporting the tour will be Water From Your Eyes and Snuggle. Williams’ upcoming tour is being presented by her hair dye company, Good Dye Young. See the tour poster below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stereogum (@stereogum)

According to a Consequence article, the tour will consist of 20 shows, starting off with one in Atlanta on March 28th of next year. Then, Williams will make stops in Toronto, Boston, Philly, New York, Chicago, Nashville, Austin, Oakland and Los Angeles. When June hits, Williams will then head over to the UK and Europe. More information on tour dates and tickets has not yet been shared, but it can be safely assumed that more info will be shared in due time.

With the tour announcement and physical release, Williams dropped another song for the project on the CDs titled “Showbiz”. And, with yesterday’s Grammy nominations showed William’s Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party was nominated for four awards. Nominations include Best Alternative Music Album, as well as Best Alternative Music Performance with “Parachute”, Best Rock Performance with “Mirtazapine” and her song “Glum” is up for Best Rock Song.

Hayley Williams Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party Tour Dates