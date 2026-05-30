Out Of The Blue Festival 2027 Lineup Announced Featuring Hayley Williams, Noah Kahan & The Head And The Heart

Home News Lana May 30th, 2026 - 7:24 PM

The four-night, all-inclusive festival is scheduled for January 7-10, 2027, at the luxurious Moon Palace Cancún, and it will feature a mix of live music, vacation activities, and programming organized by artists. Kahan leads this year’s lineup himself alongside an impressive roster that includes Hayley Williams, The Head And The Heart, Mt. Joy, and Gregory Alan Isakov, creating one of the most effective folk-rock lineups announced for next year so far.

The announcement arrives during a career-defining moment for Kahan. Following the release of The Great Divide, which debuted at No. 1 and delivered the largest streaming week of any album released in 2026, the Vermont singer-songwriter has become one of the biggest touring artists in the world. With arena and stadium dates selling out across North America and Europe, Out Of The Blue offers fans a rare opportunity to see Kahan in a far more intimate setting. Guests spend four days immersed in music while sharing the experience with artists through curated activities, beachside performances, excursions throughout the Yucatán Peninsula, and unique collaborations that simply wouldn’t happen in a traditional festival environment.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding this year’s lineup is the addition of Hayley Williams, who will be making her Out Of The Blue Festival debut. Best known as the frontwoman of Paramore, Williams has spent the past several years expanding her artistic identity through acclaimed solo releases and special guest appearances. Her inclusion immediately broadens the festival’s appeal, bringing together indie rock, alternative, emo, and folk audiences under one banner.

For many fans, Williams’ appearance represents one of the most exciting crossover bookings of the festival season. Though her roots are firmly in alternative rock, her songwriting and solo work increasingly embrace introspective and emotionally driven storytelling, which naturally complements many artists already associated with Kahan’s musical world.

The Head And The Heart return as another major draw on the lineup. Over the past decade, the Seattle indie-folk outfit has become one of the genre’s defining bands thanks to their soaring harmonies, communal spirit, and festival-ready anthems. Songs like “Rivers and Roads” and “Lost in My Mind” have helped establish them as live favorites, making them an ideal fit for the immersive atmosphere Out Of The Blue aims to create.

Similarly, Philadelphia indie-folk favorites Mt. Joy continue their ascent as one of the most reliable live acts on the circuit. They have cultivated a dedicated fanbase thanks to their combination of sincere lyrics, rich musical arrangements, and improvisational live shows, and their performance at sunset on the beach has the potential to be a festival highlight.

Meanwhile, Gregory Alan Isakov brings a quieter but equally compelling presence to the lineup. Known for his poetic lyricism and atmospheric folk sound, Isakov’s performances often feel deeply intimate regardless of venue size, making the festival’s tropical surroundings an especially fitting backdrop for his music.

Beyond the headliners, the lineup reflects Kahan’s continued commitment to showcasing artists who share a similar emphasis on storytelling, authenticity, and community. With several up-and-coming folk, indie, and Americana performers filling out the roster, attendees can expect to find new favorites all weekend long, all while enjoying a consistent musical vibe. With Hayley Williams joining the lineup, an expanded roster of acclaimed folk and indie artists, and four days of music set against the beaches of Cancún, the 2027 edition looks poised to be the festival’s most ambitious gathering yet.

Out of the Blue Festival 2027

January 7-10, 2027

Moon Palace Cancún – Cancún, Mexico

Featuring:

Noah Kahan

Hayley Williams

The Head And The Heart

Mt. Joy

Gregory Alan Isakov

More artists to be determined.