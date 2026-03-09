Hayley Williams’ Power Snatch Project Covers This Is Lorelei’s “Perfect Hand”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 9th, 2026 - 1:54 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, this Is Lorelei’s Nate Amos has announced a super deluxe version of his 2024 album Box for Buddy, Box for Star, which will be out on April 17, through Double Double Whammy. A preview of the effort comes in the form of a “Perfect Hand” cover by Power Snatch, the new side project from Hayley Williams and Daniel James. The music is fabulous because the chemistry between Williams and James can be felt through the dynamic instrumentation.

James and Williams credit covering “Perfect Hand” as what led them to form Power Snatch. “We’ve both been fans of Nate’s for a long time, and loved getting to rework one of our favorite This is Lorelei songs,” James said in a press statement. “His natural way with lyrics and melodies made it easy to translate the song to a different place for this project. It also happened to be the song that started Power Snatch.”

Box for Buddy, Box for Star (Super Deluxe) is comprised entirely of cover versions of songs from the original album. Jeff Tweedy linked up with Fantasy of a Broken Heart for “My Boy Limbo,” Waxahatchee took on “Where’s Your Love Now,” Momma covered “A Song That Sings About You,” Sasami tackled “I’m All Fucked Up” and Tim Heidecker did “An Extra Beat for You and Me.” The deluxe LP also includes three previously released tracks: MJ Lenderman’s version of “Dancing in the Club,” Snail Mail’s cover of “Two Legs” and his father Bob Amos and sister Sarah Amos’s take on “Angel’s Eye.”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin