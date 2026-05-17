Hayley Williams Invites Julien Baker & Jenny Lewis Onstage In LA

Home News Steven Taylor May 17th, 2026 - 8:49 AM

As the Hayley Williams at a Bachelorette Party tour continues with further shows in Los Angeles, the Paramore frontwoman also kept up the trend of inviting guests to join her performances on stage. During a show on Friday, May 15th, Williams brought up Julien Baker and Jenny Lewis onstage as special guests to join her for some of the songs off her 2025 solo album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. Videos of the performances can be found on YouTube.

Hayley Williams was joined by Julien Baker during her performance of “Parachute” in LA. 🎥: zbot89 / TikTok pic.twitter.com/Idu8Uz0SCv — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 16, 2026

Julien Baker joined Williams for her performance of “Parachute,” a popular single off the album and a track which has become a frequent choice to play live alongside guest performers. Baker recently had to cancel many of her own tour dates for the sake of her health, so her surprise appearance gives fans of the indie rocker and Boygenius member something to enjoy while she takes time to focus on herself.

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