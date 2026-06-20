Romy of XX Joins Hayley Williams to Cover Prefab Sprout’s “Wild Horses” Live in London

Home News Aryn Honaker June 20th, 2026 - 3:27 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Romy of the English indie rock band The xx joined Hayley Williams during Williams’s first show at London’s Roundhouse for her Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party tour last night (June 19), as reported by NME. Near the end of the set, Williams and Romy sang a duet of Prefab Sprout’s hit “Wild Horses.”

This is a continuation of the Paramore frontwoman’s pattern of bringing out different artists during different tour stops. Last month, she brought out Julien Baker and Jenny Lewis for her Los Angeles shows, and before that, she shared a stage with people like Jack Antonoff, Jay Som, and Bethany Cosentino.

Williams started off the song solo before yelling, “Give it up for Romy!” as she took the stage to the cheers of the crowd. The energy between the pair was calm but powerful. Their chemistry was palpable as the duo alternated between taking turns between the verses and harmonizing.

wild horses cover was CRAZYYYYY pic.twitter.com/MXKoGaENIW — shi (@afterlauqhter) June 19, 2026

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This isn’t the first time the two artists have worked together. They teamed up in 2023 for Paramore’s album Re: This Is Why, an offshoot of their sixth studio album released in the same year. They made a revamped version of the band’s song “Liar” – this version aptly being titled “Liar (Re: Romy).”