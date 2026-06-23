Hayley Williams Joined By Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale For “Parachute” In London

Home News Guillaume Oded June 23rd, 2026 - 12:47 PM

Hayley Williams was joined by Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale for a live performance of “Parachute” in London.

The performance brought together Williams and Teasdale for an emotional version of the song, giving fans a special moment during the London show. “Parachute” is a song that focuses on falling for someone, trusting them and later realizing that they were not there to catch you. With Teasdale joining Williams on stage, the track was given a new feeling, as the two artists shared the song’s emotional weight in front of the crowd.

The lyrics of “Parachute” suggest a story about love, regret and disappointment. Williams sings about imagining a life with someone, only for that dream to be washed away. The song uses the image of falling to describe what it feels like to love someone deeply while expecting them to protect you emotionally. The idea of a parachute becomes a symbol of safety, something the speaker realizes she needed after being left to fall alone.

Teasdale’s appearance made the performance feel like more than just a regular live version of the song. As the lead singer of Wet Leg, she brought her own presence to the stage while still allowing the focus to remain on the meaning of “Parachute.” The collaboration showed how the song’s message could be shared between two voices, making its themes of heartbreak and emotional risk feel even stronger.

Overall, the London performance gave “Parachute” a memorable live moment. Williams and Teasdale turned the song into a shared performance about love, falling, regret and learning that sometimes a person has to protect themselves when someone else fails to catch them.

According to mxdwn, Hayley Williams has been making her Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party tour feel special by bringing out different artists at different stops, with Romy joining her in London for a cover of Prefab Sprout’s “Wild Horses.”