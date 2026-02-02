Hayley Williams’ New Project Power Snatch Releases Debut EP, Says Losing Alternative Music Grammys To The Cure Was “An Honor”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 2nd, 2026 - 12:54 PM

According to Stereogum.com, last night The Cure won their first two Grammys ever: Best Alternative Music Album for 2024’s Songs Of A Lost World and Best Alternative Music Performance for that album’s lead single “Alone.” The other artists nominated in both categories were Bon Iver, Wet Leg and Hayley Williams, who released her new solo album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party over the summer.

Although Williams did not take any trophies home last night, she did not seem too upset about it and she already has more new music out for the Academy’s consideration. After The Cure received their Grammys, Williams shared a photo on Instagram of her empty-handed along with Ego Death collaborators Daniel James and Steph Marziano.

“We’d like to thank the academy,” reads the caption. “And it’s an honor to lose to The Cure anytime.” All three of them were wearing the same “ICE Out” pins that a lot of stars but not all of them, wore to the Grammys this year. Also, after the full ceremony, Williams dropped the three-song EP1 under the moniker Power Snatch, which appears to be a band with producer James.

They have been anonymously teasing the project as early as last July, eventually dropping a single called “DMs” on Bandcamp in December and making a January appearance on Apple Music 1. EP1 is exclusively available on Bandcamp as well as [untitled], which is a platform where artists can securely share and edit unreleased music.

