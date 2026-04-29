Hayley Williams Performs “Downfall” with Noah Kahan

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 29th, 2026 - 3:58 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Hayley Williams surprised fans during a recent Nashville show by bringing out Noah Kahan for a special live collaboration. The moment quickly became one of the standout highlights of her performance. Together, the two artists delivered an emotional rendition of “Downfall” that drew strong reactions from the crowd.

The performance took place at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium during Williams’ solo run of shows, where Kahan joined her onstage for the track from his 2026 album The Great Divide. As the song began, Kahan handled the opening before Williams stepped in, adding harmonies that elevated the chorus and gave the performance a layered, intimate feel. According to BrooklynVegan, the appearance happened during one of Williams’ late-April shows, marking a notable crossover between the two artists’ fanbases.

The pair leaned into the emotional weight of “Downfall,” a track already known for its introspective tone, with both singers matching each other’s delivery. Their voices blended seamlessly, creating a stripped-back yet powerful live moment that resonated with the audience. Reports from attendees and clips circulating online suggest the venue fell nearly silent as the pair performed, emphasizing the song’s impact.

The collaboration also reflects Kahan’s rising profile following the release of The Great Divide, as well as Williams’ continued willingness to share the stage with artists outside her usual circle.