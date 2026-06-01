Hayley Williams & Daniel James Tease New Power Snatch Music

Home News Beka Welsh June 1st, 2026 - 5:47 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to Stereogum, Power Snatch has teased new music, sharing a section of their unreleased song in a new Instagram post. Power Snatch is an indie alternative band created by Paramore frontperson Hayley Williams, with the producer of her last two solo albums, Daniel James, in her new era of freedom and experimentation after breaking from Atlantic Records. Williams’ dive into this new era has included her recent solo album Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, which was released under her own independent label, Post Atlantic. The album elicited a subsequent massively successful spring tour across North America and Europe. Congruently, Williams has also been working on a new tour of the Americas this fall, entitled The Hailey Williams Show. This tour will be a variety show set to include performances of songs from across the artist’s solo catalog, as well as featuring special guests.

Power Snatch has been a recent addition to Williams’ catalog, debuting in January of this year with a three-song EP. The band made a very subtle entrance into the music scene, debuting their EP exclusively on Bandcamp. The band has since released two songs on standard streaming platforms, “Assignments” and a cover of This Is Lorelei’s “Perfect Hand.”

The Instagram post teasing new music from Power Snatch included the beginning of an unreleased song, backed by footage from the 1970 Czech film, Valerie And Her Week Of Wonders.” The post was uncaptioned, and no further information has yet been shared about the song’s title, when it might be released, or if there is even more music yet to follow from the band, leaving fans eager and expectant.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin