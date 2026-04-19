Justin Bieber Invites SZA, Big Sean, Sexyy Red & Billie Eilish Onstage During Coachella Headlining Set

Home News Skylar Jameson April 19th, 2026 - 1:29 AM

Justin Bieber just wrapped up his weekend 2 Coachella set, marking his big return to performing live for the public, after his Grammys performance earlier this year. Bieber’s performance was nothing short of special guests, as he brought out a total of 8 different artists over his two performances. At his weekend 1 Coachella set, Bieber was joined by The Kid Laroi for a performance of “Stay”, sang “Devotion” with Dijon, brought Tems on stage to make her Coachella debut, and Mk.gee accompanied Bieber on guitar, after playing guitar in Dijon’s set on Friday of weekend 1. It was clear Bieber knew he had to follow weekend 1 up with just as special guests, because his stage was star-studded for weekend 2, with appearances from Big Sean, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Billie Eilish.

Bieber started the train of special guests with Sexyy Red. The Red and Bieber performed “Sweet Spot”, from the first half of Bieber’s last double album, Swag. Red also had her own set, late on Friday night, after Sabrina Carpenter’s headlining set. This was the first time they performed “Sweet Spot” live in front of an audience, although they have posted with each other on social media in the past.

Justin Bieber e Sexyy Red Performando “Sweet Spot” no palco do #BIEBERCHELLA em Índio, Califórnia. (18 de abril) pic.twitter.com/14aTzNBikc — Fontes Bieber Midias (@fbmidias) April 19, 2026

Sean surprised the audience by walking up behind Bieber, when he was on his Laptop using YouTube to search for some of his nostalgic hits. Sean and Bieber ended up performing two of their classic throwback collaborations. First was the classic “As Long As You Love Me”, released in 2012 on Bieber’s Believe album. Then, they followed that up by duetting on “No Pressure” from Bieber’s 2015 album Purpose. The performance was a reunion of past collaborators on the Coachella mainstage.

Justin Bieber brought up Big Sean on stage to perform “as long as you love me” and “no pressure” #BIEBERCHELLA pic.twitter.com/CHM2SjmlzP — y2k (@y2kpopart) April 19, 2026

Eilish joined Bieber on stage when he performed his My World song, “One Less Lonely Girl”, but she did not sing anything, instead her appearance served as a nostalgic moment for Bieber fans. Back in Bieber’s early days of touring, he would select a girl in the audience to serenade with that song on stage, making Eilish’s appearance a revival of Bieber’s past concert tradition. To say Eilish was excited would be an understatement, as she could barely walk when she was on the stage. Considering Eilish grew up being a belieber, as so many Gen-Z kids did, it made for a really heartfelt and wholesome moment during the set. Eilish’s cameo in the “One Less Lonely Girl” performance follows the two previously working together on a remix of her song “Bad Guy” from her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?.

Justin Bieber brought up Billie Eilish on “one less lonely girl” performance #Bieberchella pic.twitter.com/gevszZg5Aa — y2k (@y2kpopart) April 19, 2026

Bieber also brought out SZA, for a duet on “Snooze”, which reached at number 1 on Billboard’s Rap/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, as well as on their Hot R&B Songs chart. SZA sang the majority of the song, but Bieber occasionally complimented her voice with some harmonies. Both of their top-tier voices meshed well together, making for an epic vocal moment. The song and performance as a whole certainly seemed like a crowd pleaser. This isn’t the two’s first time performing together, as Bieber previously joined SZA for a performance on the Grand National Tour, which was SZA’s coheadlining tour with Kendrick Lamar.

SZA just joined the stage with Justin Bieber to perform Snooze #Bieberchella pic.twitter.com/KPKuXtlUt4 — y2k (@y2kpopart) April 19, 2026

If you enjoyed what you saw from Bieber at Coachella, a tour announcement is expected to be made soon, as his website has been updated with a page to RSVP to be notified when that’s announced. During weekend 2, Swag Stadium Tour hoodies were seen at Bieber’s merch tent, indicating to fans that a tour announcement from Bieber is on the way.

👀 ATENCIÓN 👀 La sudadera de “SWAG STADIUM” se encuentra en el merch nuevo de COACHELLA. ¿Por qué venderla este finde y no el anterior? ¿Será una pista que nos está dando de un posible Tour?❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/0rEWho4ftj — Justin Bieber España (@JBNewsES) April 17, 2026