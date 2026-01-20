Billie Eilish Slams Trump Administration When Speaking Against ICE “We No Longer Feel Safe

Home News Emily Lopez January 20th, 2026 - 6:55 PM

Billie Eilish, among other musicians, has frequently spoken out against Donald Trump and the Department of Homeland Security in the past. According to Variety, the “Bad Guy” singer recently spoke on the matter again, while accepting the Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Award for Environmental Justice this past holiday weekend.

Eilish began by explaining why it was “strange” to receive an award for environmental justice given current events in the United States. In her speech, Eilish stated, “We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered, our civil rights being stripped, resources to fight the climate crisis being cut for fossil fuels and animal agriculture destroying out planet, and people’s access to food and healthcare becoming a privilege for the wealthy instead of a new basic human right for all Americans.” In doing so, Eilish is continuing her habit of using award ceremonies as a platform to draw attention to a variety of issues.

Eilish then continued to say, “It is very clear that protecting our planet and our communities is not a priority for this administration. And it’s really hard to celebrate that when we no longer feel safe in our own homes or in our streets.” Overall, receiving the award proved to be bittersweet for Eilish. Following the murder of Good, Eilish has criticized the government, specifically ICE, even more. With how divided the United States is at the moment, it is likely Eilish will continue to speak out on these matters when she can.