Tiësto And Sexyy Red Share The New Club Track “OMG!” From F1 Soundtrack

Leila DeJoui June 5th, 2025 - 8:57 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

With the anticipation of the new film, F1 The Movie, Atlantic Records has released a new song for the soundtrack. The new single, “OMG!,” by DJ Tiësto and rapper Sexyy Red was released on June 5, 2025. Their song is a new club-ready anthem and upbeat. From the jump, the beat is kicking and the instrumentals in a very dance manner. Even the vocals are slightly distorted at times, signifying the dance genre. One of the verses of the song sort of gets rid of the instrumental and then has a faster beat kicking. During this verse, instead of the talking tone of the song, it becomes rapping.

The visual of the song seems like a blank white room spinning. There are black grids which are spinning as well throughout the video and the title of the song flashing in a white light. The new film is starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. Alongside Pitt, the movie also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia and Javier Bardem. The film was also shot during actual Grand Prix weekends. F1 The Album is now available for pre-order and will be arriving in stores and online retailers on June 27 of this year. The film will also be released on June 27 via Warner Bros. Pictures.